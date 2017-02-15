Police mistake Huntsville councilman for robbery suspect

At 5 p.m. Monday, Huntsville Councilman Devyn Keith was outside his house in Terry Heights enjoying the weather with neighbors. He said that's when multiple police cars suddenly appeared in response to an armed robbery. It was at that point that police mistook Keith for a robbery suspect.

Keith was not arrested, just briefly detained while officers figured the situation out.

Now he's working to turn the situation into an educational moment.

"As a city councilman, you appreciate those who wear the badge. But not every citizen understands that and what they go through,” Keith said. “We have to do a better job of educating what the policeman is supposed to do and maybe that’ll give us a better understanding of how to operate," he said.

Huntsville's city administrator said the exchange went exactly how it was supposed to.

"That situation resolved exactly the way it should be,” John Hamilton said. “I agree with his assessment that police responded exactly the way they're trained, and Councilman Keith responded just how you would want a citizen to respond."

Keith said he knew how to act, but it's his mission to make sure others know how to react too.

“It sheds light. It’s a reminder I’m no different than anyone else. I moved to this community to experience what they experience. Neighbors say this happens all the time. Understanding what I’m experiencing at the bottom level allows me to go up to the seventh and eighth floor to have conversations about what I’m experiencing,” Keith said.

According to Keith's Facebook page, he's planning to announce the date for a town hall meeting to introduce a S.M.A.R.T. policing proposal. Officers and elected officials are expected to be present. We’ll alert you to the date as soon as it’s made available.

