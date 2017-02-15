Crime Stoppers: Fake credit card used at 2 stores

Police say this woman used fake credit card information at two Buckle stores in Huntsville. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

It's a credit card crime times two. This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers features a woman who just couldn't wait to use her fake credit card at a second store. And hopefully, it'll prove to be one too many.

Our suspect first stopped at the Buckle store at the Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville on Dec. 19.

We have a great photo ID of the suspect. Police say she used that to open up a credit card account there. The problem is that police say she was using someone else's personal information to open the account.

Police say minutes later, she went to Parkway Place Mall to the Buckle Store there to use that fake card. But the clerk raised some questions, and the woman ran. And she's still running.

But again, this picture of her is actually suitable for framing.

Something tells me somebody knows her and knows where she is. And that's all you need to make some money.

To collect the up-to-$1,000 reward, make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or to see how to text or e-mail your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

