12 miles of Marshall County roads to be resurfaced

Twelve miles of Marshall County roads will be resurfaced with help from the governor's road and bridge fund. (Source: WAFF)

Roads in Marshall County will soon be getting a facelift. It's a $1 million partnership between the cities, county and state.

The request to the governor was made by Rep. Kerry Rich, and approximately 12 miles of roads will be resurfaced.

Beulah, Brashers Chapel, Wyeth Mountain and McVille Road are just a few of the 12 miles worth of roads that will be resurfaced.

Officials say it's a 50-50 match with the governor's road and bridge fund that was approved last summer. Boaz, Albertville and Marshall County are all participating in the project and will be putting up an equal amount to meet the governor's $500,000 match.

Albertville city officials think it's great because it will pave feeder roads into the city’s new retail development complex.

“We're going to get just more and more traffic coming to Crossroads Mall, and that's a main connector for that part of Marshall County as well as surrounding counties, especially DeKalb County. A lot of people will come into our shopping district on Beulah Road and Main Street, so it's very important,” said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.

The roadwork is expected to begin as early as March or April.

