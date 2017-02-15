Construction to begin on Scottsboro ball fields

The city of Scottsboro is preparing work on new ball fields. (Source: WAFF)

Construction for four new ball fields in the city of Scottsboro is back on track after a five-month delay.

The city council approved bids Monday night, paving the way for construction.

Lat fall, city officials estimated that renovations would be around $! million, but bids came in at $1.7 million. Since that time, they're reworked the budget, but the city will still have to pay a little more.

To make the project happen, the city is expected to do approximately $400,000 worth of electrical and lighting on their own.

The four fields at Veteran's Park have now all been cleared and are ready for construction.

Mayor Robin Shelton said bids were awarded Monday night, and construction could begin as early as March for the state of the art fields. Shelton said they will have to rearrange things for this year's season.

“We're going to share Bynum Softball Complex. It's going to be shared with softball and baseball. We will play softball two nights a week, baseball two nights a week, and then on weekends they will alternate for make-up games due to rain,” he said.

Shelton expects the fields will be ready for use for the 2018 season.

