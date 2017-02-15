Morgan County school bus-involved wreck leaves 2 critically injured

Two vehicles collided when one tried to avoid a school bus in Lacey's Spring. (Source: WAFF)

Emergency officials confirm a school bus wreck in Lacey's Spring left two people in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a Morgan County school bus was turning on Highway 36 and School Road when a van clipped it while trying to pass it. The van then collided head-on with a car.

Both drivers were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in priority one condition.

Four kids were on the bus. They were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

