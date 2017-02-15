1 arrested, 2 sought in Franklin County shootout

A Russellville man has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder in Phil Campbell last week.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports a home on McCarley Road was shot into on Feb. 7. Two people were inside, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say 13 or 14 rounds were fired inside. They say the occupants fired back and struck the suspects' vehicle.shootout

Investigators say the home's security camera captured images of the shooter and two accomplices.

The shooter was identified as 33-year-old John James Common.

Common was later arrested and charged during a traffic stop on Filmore Street in Russellville. Deputies say he was found with about 60 grams of crack cocaine and 60 grams of synthetic marijuana as well as methamphetamine, hydrocodone and other pills.

Common was charged with attempt to commit murder, discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, drug trafficking, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also being held on a probation revocation from a previous charge.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the two accomplices. They have not yet been identified. Investigators say they will also be charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied building.

