Straight to Ale in national poll for best beer label

Straight to Ale brewery in Huntsville is now home to the second most popular beer label in the country, according to USA Today's Top 10 Readers' Choice poll.



Lily Flagg Milk Stout trails Captain Banana Unfiltered Wheat Beer for the top spot, a craft beer from Three Heads Brewing Company in New York.



Straight to Ale communications manager Leslie Bruton tells us the label was designed by Browan Lollar, an artist from Athens, AL. Lollar has been designing labels for Straight to Ale since their opening in 2010.



You may vote for the Huntsville beer label once per day until polls close on March 13. The top ten finalists will be announced on Friday, March 17th.

More on the Lily Flag Milk Stout from 10Best.com:

In 1892, a Jersey cow named Lily Flagg was the top butter producer in the world, yielding just over 1,047 pounds of butter in 12 months. This milk stout from Straight to Ale is named after the famous Huntsville bovine; hints of chocolate and coffee paired with a creamy mouthfeel from added milk sugars make this one as smooth as butter.

