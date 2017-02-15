Multiple southern TN school systems closed due to illnesses

Officials from Lincoln County Schools and Fayetteville City schools in Tennessee confirm all schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Officials say the closures are because of illnesses.

Giles County School will not have classes Thursday because of the high percentage of illnesses. However, schools will be open and parent-teacher conferences will continue a planned.

Riverside Christian Academy in Fayetteville is also closed Thursday and Friday due to a large number of children sick with the flu.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Bill Heath said they've seen a spike in students and staff absent because of flu and strep related illnesses, enough that they're closing schools Thursday and Friday to help everyone recover. The closure goes for all schools in the district.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states Alabama and Tennessee are two of 23 states experiencing high influenza-like activity, and they've had five reported deaths among children so far this flu season.

Emily Steelman, a Lincoln County High School junior, said about one quarter of her fellow students have been absent due to the flu.

“We've had people leaving school early or not coming to school at all because of sickness. I've had probably four or five, or even six people out. I know some classes have had more than that out,” said Steelman.

Parents like Audrey Arnold said they’re glad the district is acting with extreme caution.

“If what we're doing is closing down so people can get well, clean the schools, get well, if we're making a positive step, I support that,” said Arnold.

With schools being closed Monday because of President's Day, Heath said he hopes these five days off in a row will bring everyone back healthy when classes resume on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48