Multiple southern TN school systems closed due to illnesses

A man was killed and his wife and son were hospitalized after an electric shock incident at in a pool at a home on Augusta Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
Less than a week before the school year ends, students and teachers in Madison are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer.More >>
The happiness of finally getting that hard-earned degree may turn to sadness if a proposal becomes real.More >>
Losing a loved one to a homicide has got to be one of the toughest things to go through.More >>
A DeKalb County man is facing serious charges after investigators found explosives in his home.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
