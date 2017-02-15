Toney man arrested for shooting man following verbal altercation

A Toney man was arrested Tuesday evening for shooting a man in the foot outside a residence on Jennings Chapel Road after a verbal altercation suddenly turned violent.

Sheriff’s investigators say that Hunter Andrew Helmick, 18, was charged with Assault 1st Degree and booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find Helmick running behind the residence, rifle in hand. Helmick dropped the weapon when confronted by police.

The victim was found on his back in the neighboring yard, attempting to move away from first responders.

Witnesses said the incident began with a verbal altercation between the victim and several people outside the residence where Helmick was staying.

The situation escalated when Helmick left to retrieve a .22 rifle from a nearby trailer. He returned a short time later and fired at the victim several times, striking him once in the foot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was said to have been combative with investigators.

Helmick is currently free on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48