Tennessee goat finds unlikely love at farm sanctuary

Valentine’s Day has already come and gone, but love remains in the air at The Gentle Barn, a farm animal sanctuary in Knoxville, Tenn.

Caretakers at the farm say a rescued goat named Pearl is hopelessly smitten with their UPS man, rushing to greet him whenever she hears his truck pull in for a delivery.

The UPS man hasn’t exactly spurned Pearl’s advances. In fact, he encourages the lovelorn goat by showering her with affection and, even more importantly, peanut butter treats.

Pearl has been known to get a little impatient waiting for her treats and climb right in the truck to facilitate things when deemed necessary.

The UPS man doesn’t mind that Pearl is a little on the demanding side. He says that he looks forward to seeing her because she always brightens his day.

The Gentle Barn (Tennessee)

