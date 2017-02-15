Tuesday's Tips: Exercise at the office

Contrary to popular wisdom, an older, more experienced doctor may not always be the best choice.

Your doctor's age might affect your care

After a popular type of weight-loss surgery, nearly 21 percent of patients develop a drinking problem, sometimes years later, researchers report.

Could a weight-loss surgery lead to alcohol abuse?

Colon cancer patients might improve their chances of survival if they eat nuts along with an overall healthy diet and regular exercise, two new studies report.

Families seeking to cool off don't expect to pick up a nasty infection. Yet, outbreaks of a diarrhea-causing parasitic infection have doubled in recent years at swimming pools and water playgrounds in the United States

The water's not fine: U.S. pool-linked infection doubles in 2 years

Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.

No time to workout? No equipment at home? Here are some creative ways we found you can fit exercise into a busy work schedule, courtesy of Kevin Ready, Manager of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center- Medical Mall:

Kevin's recommendations

*2 sets of 15 repetitions unless otherwise noted

*2-3x/week, on non-consecutive days

*Obtain clearance from physician

Chair Squat

Standing in front of a sturdy chair that won’t roll

out from under you, bend the knees so that your thighs

are almost parallel to the ground, then come up to the

starting position.

Advanced: 1 leg

Desk Push-ups

Placing both hands on the desk, walk your feet back

to a 45 degree angle. Lower your body to the desk,

keeping your body straight and core tight. Stop when

your arms are at a 90 degree angle, then push yourself up

to the starting position.

Progression: Hands on wall, desk, ground

Advanced: 1 arm

Side Plank

Put hand or elbow on a sturdy desk or on the floor.

Keep your neck, back, and hips in a straight line while

keeping your stomach tight.

Hold for 15-60 seconds. Switch sides.

Goal: Work up to holding for a minute on each side.

Seated Hamstring Stretch

Sit close to the edge of a stable chair, leaving one

leg bent with foot flat on the floor.

Straighten the other leg in front of you with the

heel up. Keep your back straight and lean forward

at the hips to stretch your hamstrings.

Hold for at least 1 minute on each leg.

Booty Bumps

(Isometric Glute Squeezes)

While sitting in a chair, firmly squeeze your

rear end for 10 seconds, then release. Repeat until

your glutes are fatigued or your meeting is finished.

Chair Dips

(Bingo Arm Burners)

Place hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of a sturdy chair.

Put feet in front of you--the straighter your legs, the harder

the exercise. Bend your arms, lowering your body to the ground.

Stop when arms are at a 90 degree angle, then push yourself

back up.

Knee Raises

Sit up straight on the edge of a sturdy chair with feet

on the floor. Hold the edge of the chair and bring knees

towards your chest. Hold for 5 seconds, then lower your

feet, trying not to let your feet touch the ground.

Seated Piriformis Stretch

While seated, place one foot on top of the other

leg. Lean forward at the waist to bring your chest

closer to your leg. You should feel the stretch in

your hips. Hold for 1 minute, then switch legs.

Bicep Curls

Use a purse, gym bag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.

With arm fully extended by your side, raise your arm, palm up,

to a fully flexed position. Lower, then repeat.

Shoulder Raises

Use a purse, gym bag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.

With arm extended down by your side, raise your hand forward

until your hand is the same height as your shoulder. Keep your

elbow straight throughout the motion.

Variation: Raise your arm straight out to the side with palm down.

Overhead Triceps Extension

Use a purse, gymbag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.

Hold arm straight up toward the ceiling, palm facing your head.

Keep your upper arm fixed, and lower your hand behind you until

your elbow is bent 90 degrees. Return to starting position.

Shoulder Rolls

While seated, relax your arms to your sides and

roll your shoulders forward 5 times slowly.

Then reverse the roll for 5 times slowly.

Neck Stretch

Sit up straight in a chair with feet flat on the ground.

Place your left hand on the top of your head and slowly

tilt your head to the left. Apply gentle pressure with

your hand to increase the stretch. Hold 10 seconds,

then lift your head up and switch sides. Repeat 3-5 times