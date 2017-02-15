Tuesday's Tips: Exercise at the office

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -
No time to workout? No equipment at home? Here are some creative ways we found you can fit exercise into a busy work schedule, courtesy of Kevin Ready, Manager of Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center- Medical Mall:
Kevin's recommendations
*2 sets of 15 repetitions unless otherwise noted
*2-3x/week, on non-consecutive days
*Obtain clearance from physician
Chair Squat
Standing in front of a sturdy chair that won’t roll
out from under you, bend the knees so that your thighs
are almost parallel to the ground, then come up to the
starting position.
Advanced: 1 leg
Desk Push-ups
Placing both hands on the desk, walk your feet back
to a 45 degree angle. Lower your body to the desk,
keeping your body straight and core tight. Stop when
your arms are at a 90 degree angle, then push yourself up
to the starting position.
Progression: Hands on wall, desk, ground
Advanced: 1 arm
Side Plank
Put hand or elbow on a sturdy desk or on the floor.
Keep your neck, back, and hips in a straight line while
keeping your stomach tight.
Hold for 15-60 seconds. Switch sides.
Goal: Work up to holding for a minute on each side.
Seated Hamstring Stretch
Sit close to the edge of a stable chair, leaving one
leg bent with foot flat on the floor.
Straighten the other leg in front of you with the
heel up. Keep your back straight and lean forward
at the hips to stretch your hamstrings.
Hold for at least 1 minute on each leg.
Booty Bumps
(Isometric Glute Squeezes)
While sitting in a chair, firmly squeeze your
rear end for 10 seconds, then release. Repeat until
your glutes are fatigued or your meeting is finished.
Chair Dips
(Bingo Arm Burners)
Place hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of a sturdy chair.
Put feet in front of you--the straighter your legs, the harder
the exercise. Bend your arms, lowering your body to the ground.
Stop when arms are at a 90 degree angle, then push yourself
back up.
Knee Raises
Sit up straight on the edge of a sturdy chair with feet
on the floor. Hold the edge of the chair and bring knees
towards your chest. Hold for 5 seconds, then lower your
feet, trying not to let your feet touch the ground.
Seated Piriformis Stretch
While seated, place one foot on top of the other
leg. Lean forward at the waist to bring your chest
closer to your leg. You should feel the stretch in
your hips. Hold for 1 minute, then switch legs.
Bicep Curls
Use a purse, gym bag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.
With arm fully extended by your side, raise your arm, palm up,
to a fully flexed position. Lower, then repeat.
Shoulder Raises
Use a purse, gym bag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.
With arm extended down by your side, raise your hand forward
until your hand is the same height as your shoulder. Keep your
elbow straight throughout the motion.
Variation: Raise your arm straight out to the side with palm down.
Overhead Triceps Extension
Use a purse, gymbag, water bottle, dumbbell, resistance band, etc.
Hold arm straight up toward the ceiling, palm facing your head.
Keep your upper arm fixed, and lower your hand behind you until
your elbow is bent 90 degrees. Return to starting position.
Shoulder Rolls
While seated, relax your arms to your sides and
roll your shoulders forward 5 times slowly.
Then reverse the roll for 5 times slowly.
Neck Stretch
Sit up straight in a chair with feet flat on the ground.
Place your left hand on the top of your head and slowly
tilt your head to the left. Apply gentle pressure with
your hand to increase the stretch. Hold 10 seconds,
then lift your head up and switch sides. Repeat 3-5 times