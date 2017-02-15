NBC celebrates its 90th anniversary

NBC will celebrate a milestone Sunday.

The network is turning 90 and plans to take a look back at the past nine decades with The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary special.

Over the years, NBC has delivered a wide array of personalities, programs, news and sporting events.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer will serve as host of the special airing on WAFF 48 on Sunday, February 19 at 7:00pm.

Iconic shows to be showcased include Emmy-winning dramas such as “The West Wing,” and “ER” as well as Emmy-winning comedies “Cheers,” “The Cosby Show,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier,” “Friends,” “The Office” and “30 Rock.”

