Huntsville weekend events for Feb. 17-19

If you didn't get a chance to spend Valentine's Day with that special someone, then there's one event this weekend you should check out as a date night.
There's that and so much more happening in the Rocket City this weekend. Here's a list:
Microwave Dave and the Nukes performing at AM Booth's Lumberyard.
108 Cleveland Ave. NW Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.
Myerson Miller takes the stage at Furniture Factory Bar and Grill.
619 Meridian St. Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m.
Cyn Shea's Cafe and Catering is hosting dinner and a movie.
415 Church St. NW E5 Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Killer Beaz is the headliner at Stand Up Live Comedy Club in Huntsville.
2012 Memorial Pkwy SW. Feb. 17-19, times vary.
Huntsville Havoc takes on the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena.
700 Monroe St. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
1414 North Memorial Parkway
Huntsville, AL 35801
(256) 533-4848
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.