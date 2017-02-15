Huntsville man indicted on murder, DUI for fatal wreck

Florence police confirm two people were shocked inside a pool at a home on Augusta Street Friday afternoon.More >>
Florence police confirm two people were shocked inside a pool at a home on Augusta Street Friday afternoon.More >>
Less than a week before the school year ends, students and teachers in Madison are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer.More >>
Less than a week before the school year ends, students and teachers in Madison are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer.More >>
The event will be held at the Courthouse Square and officers will begin closing the surrounding roadways around 11 a.m.More >>
The event will be held at the Courthouse Square and officers will begin closing the surrounding roadways around 11 a.m.More >>
A judge has ordered Stephen Marc Stone to be committed to a state mental hospital until he is deemed competent to stand trial.More >>
A judge has ordered Stephen Marc Stone to be committed to a state mental hospital until he is deemed competent to stand trial.More >>
There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.More >>
There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>