Huntsville man indicted on murder, DUI for fatal wreck

A Madison County grand jury indicted a Huntsville man on three counts of murder and one count of DUI in connection with a crash that killed two adults and a three year old in May.

Carai Cortez is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 565 and colliding with another car. Police say dispatchers received a call reporting a Cortez about a minute before the crash.

READ MORE: Police release names of 3 killed in I-565 wreck

Benjamin Johnson, 21, Alexa Hannig, 22, and Hannig's three-year-old Hayden Martella died from their injuries.

READ MORE: Judge revokes bond for man accused in fatal crash

A judge revoke bond for Cortez in November. Prosecutors say Cortez violated his bond agreement by failing to sign up for drug testing after he was initially placed on bond and leaving the state to go to a football game in Louisiana without the court's permission. Investigators say Cortez's electronic monitor registered a blood alcohol level above .06 at one point, another bond violation.

A trial date has not been set for Cortez.