Cullman County man killed in Valentine’s Day car accident

A Cullman County man was killed when the 2005 Chevrolet he was driving veered off U.S. 31 inside the city limits of Garden City.

The victim was identified as David Brent Rouse, 32, of Hanceville.

The accident occurred on Feb. 14 at approximately 8:30 p.m. Investigators said Rouse’s vehicle struck several gas pumps before striking a building.

No further details are available. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the accident.

