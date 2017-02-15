Spectrum Careers

Less than a week before the school year ends, students and teachers in Madison are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer.More >>
Less than a week before the school year ends, students and teachers in Madison are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer.More >>
The event will be held at the Courthouse Square and officers will begin closing the surrounding roadways around 11 a.m.More >>
The event will be held at the Courthouse Square and officers will begin closing the surrounding roadways around 11 a.m.More >>
Shoals law enforcement agencies will honor fallen comrades at 6 p.m. Friday.More >>
Shoals law enforcement agencies will honor fallen comrades at 6 p.m. Friday.More >>
A judge has ordered Stephen Marc Stone to be committed to a state mental hospital until he is deemed competent to stand trial.More >>
A judge has ordered Stephen Marc Stone to be committed to a state mental hospital until he is deemed competent to stand trial.More >>
There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.More >>
There are nearly 700 jobs available throughout the Nashville Kroger division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has concluded its conduct investigation into the 2016-2017 cheerleading team, and no further action is being taken against them, according to a statement from the university released Friday.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn. It is the final Confederate-era statue to be removed from New Orleans.More >>