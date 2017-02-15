New Market man charged in convenient store robbery

A New Market man is facing robbery charges after police say he robbed a Huntsville convenient store early Wednesday morning.

Huntsville police charged 29-year-old Joshua Boone for the overnight robbery of the Minit Man Grocery in the 4000 block of University Drive, around 2 o'clock Wednesday morning.

The clerk told police Boone asked for change and then pushed the clerk and took money from the register.

Boone left in a Ford Explorer, but was located by officers a short time later at the Kangaroo gas station on Jordan Lane.

Boone is charged with Strong arm robbery.

