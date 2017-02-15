New Market man charged in convenient store robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

New Market man charged in convenient store robbery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A New Market man is facing robbery charges after police say he robbed a Huntsville convenient store early Wednesday morning. 

Huntsville police charged 29-year-old Joshua Boone for the overnight robbery of the Minit Man Grocery in the 4000 block of  University Drive, around 2 o'clock Wednesday morning. 

The clerk told police Boone asked for change and then pushed the clerk and took money from the register. 

Boone left in a Ford Explorer, but was located by officers a short time later at the Kangaroo gas station on Jordan Lane.  

Boone is charged with Strong arm robbery. 

