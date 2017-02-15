Huntsville students rally around classmate with heart problems

A crowd of students at Holy Spirit Catholic School rallies around their classmate, J.P. McCord. The 8-year-old has suffered from heart problems since birth.

"They love to jump rope," said, Beth Mattingly, the school's principal. " And, with Holy Spirit School, we always try to promote helping others. So, the fact that they can get out there and raise money for a cause, they're a 110 percent behind it."

The school is participating in the American Heart Association jump rope and Hoops for Heart fundraiser. The goal is to raise awareness for heart disease.

It's what J.P.'s mom says helped save his life.

"Without the early intervention that we were able to receive, he would never be as healthy as he is today," said Lisa McCord.

But, most importantly, the school's principal says students are learning a lifestyle of healthy heart living.

"When you establish habits early on, you live with those habits the rest of your life," said Mattingly.

