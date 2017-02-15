Final missing inmate captured after escape from Decatur Work Release

James Brent Brown, the last of three escaped Decatur inmates still missing, has been captured.

On Tuesday at 1 p.m., Jonathan Keith Kennedy and Michael Ray Morrison were both taken into custody near Hospitality Park in Decatur without incident.

Brown is serving a life sentence for 1997 manslaughter conviction in Morgan County. He was captured Wednesday afternoon in Falkville.

READ MORE: 2 of 3 Decatur Work Release Center escapees recaptured

Bob Horton, the Public Information Officer for the Alabama Department of Corrections explained Brown, Morrison and Kennedy were at the work release center.

An inmate assigned to a minimum custody facility must be 12-months free of disciplinary actions. Inmates convicted of homicide or manslaughter and are within 3 years of their end of sentence or parole may be considered for minimum custody. Brown was eligible for parole in December 2018 and met the criteria for minimum custody. Morrison’s parole hearing was scheduled for April 2019; and Kennedy’s parole hearing was set for November 2019. Inmates are restricted from minimum custody if they have committed sexual crimes; felony conviction of assault or attempted assault involving a police officer, corrections officers or corrections employee while the victim was serving in their official capacity; inmates convicted of a violent felony while on escape; three or more separate convictions involving either the threat of a weapon or injury resulting from the use of a weapon. Inmates with multiple murder and manslaughter convictions are ineligible.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48