Wife testifies in husband's murder trial in Jackson Co. love triangle case

A Jackson County man spent Valentines Day in court listening to testimony in his murder trial.

David Hutchins of Stevenson is charged with killing his wife's lover. The defendant's wife testified she had an affair with the victim for six years.

She told the jury that having an affair is very exhausting. Hutchins wife Tanya took the stand on Tuesday. She testified she had a relationship with Chris Timberlake from 2008 to 2014 while both of them were married.

But Tanya also told the jury she and Chris had shown up together at Walmart on the day Chris died and that Chris's wife had later chased her to Stevenson and tried to run her off the road.

READ MORE: Murder trial begins in Jackson County love triangle case

Tanya also testified she went to her marital home unannounced with Chris on Thanksgiving Day 2014.

She told jurors David and Chris got into a struggle and she heard a shot. Hutchins had asked the charges be dismissed in a 'Stand Your Ground' hearing last year saying he did not have to retreat from his own home but the judge denied that request.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48