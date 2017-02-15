Decatur inmates moving to Morgan Co. jail

Morgan County is expanding its jail and that means Decatur City inmates will be moved there.

The jail expansion will almost double the room for housing inmates, right now, it houses 500 inmates, the expansion will provide 450 new beds.

Because there is already extra room, Decatur's inmates will move over soon.

"It's more efficient I think to run one facility inside the county rather than each one of these municipalities having to have and operate the liability of the jail and the cost of the jail within each of their municipalities," said Morgan County Sheriff Anan Franklin.

Right now Decatur's jail is just housing 19 inmates.

