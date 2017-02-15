1 faces drug trafficking charge in Boaz - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 faces drug trafficking charge in Boaz

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) -

Boaz police arrested a woman for trafficking drugs. 

They say they stopped Amanda Stewart and found meth, and oxycodone in her car. 

She faces a trafficking charge for the oxycodone and other drug charges along with promoting prison contraband.

She's being held on a $100,000 bond.    

