Federal officials want to improve local transportation

On Wednesday night, federal officials will join state and local leaders to hear your concerns and hopes about how they can improve transportation and travel in the Rocket City.

As the Rocket City continues to grow in size and in number, there's one question that will always remain for city leaders. How do you transport hundreds of thousands of people quickly and safely to the places they need go?

And more recently there's been talk about the possibility of a light rail mass transit system along with many other new initiatives, however, to get many of those projects rolling, help will be needed from federal, state and local officials.

"When you look especially at rail it's profoundly expensive to put on the ground. It requires a lot of planning, a lot of right of way, it requires a lot of infrastructures. It really leans on the federal government for help in terms of implementation," Dennis Madsen, City Manager of Urban and Long-range Planning.

You can ask about light rail and many other things concerning our transportation in Huntsville. The public meeting starts at 6 this evening here at the city municipal building.

