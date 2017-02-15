Morning Headlines: 3 juveniles charged in Lawrence County stealing spree, injuring deputy

Investigations into Russia to continue after Flynn's exit

U.S. intelligence agencies and Congress will continue to investigate Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election, even after President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser for providing inaccurate accounts of his contacts with the Russian ambassador last year.

3 juveniles charged in Lawrence County stealing spree, injuring deputy

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that a stealing spree over the weekend has landed three juveniles in jail and one deputy injured. Three male juveniles, including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, are charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft of property, and two counts of assault of a police officer.

Cool, breezy day

Damp roads and drizzle could slow your morning commute but steady rain is exiting the Valley. Cloud cover will begin to break up by the lunch hour, but we’ll stay cool and breezy today. Temperatures will only climb to around 50° but a north breeze around 10mph will make it feel more like the 40s.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48