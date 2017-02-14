Gov. Bentley sets special election for U.S. Senate seat

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley announced dates for a special election to fill the Senate seat held by Jeff Session until his appointment as U.S. attorney general.

The special primary is set for Tuesday, June 5, 2018. A special primary runoff will be held July 17, 2018 if needed.

The articles of impeachment circulated Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives stated Bentley was wrong in not setting a special election date. He appointed former Alabama Attorney General to the Senate.

Rep. Corey Harbison, of Cullman, said Tuesday that the impeachment investigation would resume in the House on Feb. 22. House Speaker Mac McCutcheon later said this it wouldn't happen on that date.

The articles of impeachment will not be voted on at this time.

Alabama Rep. Mike Ball said that because of the way the law is written, the amount of time the governor actually has to hold this special election is kind of a gray area. He also said there seems to be a lot of distractions in Montgomery that he hopes will clear up soon.

The law states the governor of Alabama shall "forthwith" order an election, meaning immediately or without delay. But Ball said the word leaves room for debate.

"Hearing the lawyers talk about the word "forthwith." we don't use that word much, but it's in the law. Maybe at some point we might need to address the legislature and have better cleared language in when that might happen," said Ball.

