Florence Middle School club helps animal shelter

A seventh grader in Florence is calling on the community to help provide needed supplies for the local animal shelter.

It's a project for Future Business Leaders of America. From February 16 to 28, you can donate items for the Lauderdale County-Florence Animal Shelter at city hall, Coussons Convenience and Florence Middle School.

"I'm partnering with Mayor (Steve) Holt and Coussons Hardware to raise supplies for the animal shelter. It brings me a lot of joy to know that the cats and dogs will be taken care of," said student Martha Berry.

The entire seventh grade class plans to take a tour of the shelter along with the mayor at 2 p.m.Wednesday, which will be the first class ever to do so.

The FBLA state competition is in April. The Florence chapter leader said they have the largest group of students in the program in the country with 280+ members. The purpose is to help students prepare to have a career in a business.

