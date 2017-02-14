3 juveniles charged in Lawrence County stealing spree, injuring deputy

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that a stealing spree over the weekend has landed three juveniles in jail and one deputy injured.

Three male juveniles, including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, are charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts of second-degree theft of property, and two counts of assault of a police officer.

Mitchell said that the three are accused of breaking into five vehicles on County Road 249 and Alabama 33 in the Langtown community late Saturday and early Sunday. He said the three stole items ranging from credit cards to firearms.

Mitchell said the suspects were caught early Sunday after one of the victims spotted them walking down County Road 311. A deputy and a Moulton police officer responded and found them near old city lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three became agitated, and one started a physical altercation with the deputy. One of the others reportedly also started a physical altercation with the Moulton officer.

Mitchell said the deputy and minor fell to the ground during with struggle, causing the deputy to separate his elbow. The deputy received extensive treatment at Huntsville Hospital.

The deputy will have to be out three to four weeks. Mitchell said this “puts a strain on his already under staffed department.”

The Moulton officer was not seriously hurt.

The three juveniles were taken to Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators are looking into getting them certified as adults because of the severity of the crimes, according to the sheriff’s office.

