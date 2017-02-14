Lauderdale County inmate disarms officer in courtroom altercation

It wasn't a typical court day in Lauderdale County on Monday afternoon. An inmate fought with officers, ripping away a holstered gun.

No one was injured, but the inmate now faces more charges.

"It was an unusual day. It was frightening," said District Judge Carole Medley.

Medley said Tommy Blevins shimmied out of the waist chain that holds his wrist shackles around his waist and threatened to kill himself. Medley said Blevins threatened to jump out a window, which at the time was open because of no air conditioning.

Medley said she and the deputies tried to talk him down, but he started to be combative with the officers, fighting them to the ground.

Medley said Blevins grabbed the gun inside the holster and cradled it to his chest. He finally gave up the gun to Medley after she promised him a mental health evaluation.

Medley plans to recuse herself from his case.

"At the end of the day, I realize how complacent we, I, have become because I was very familiar with this defendant. He had never been violent with me. He had never threatened or never felt threatened by this person at all," Medley said. "I had learned earlier in the day that he was coming off of a high so he was not in a good place mentally, he wasn't."

There were four other female inmates and two officers in the courtroom at the time of the brawl.

Blevins was in jail for charges of drug possession, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $4,500 bond and now also faces charges of disarming an officer and assault.

"I certainly credit the officers that are with me every day, and their job is to protect me and I appreciate that, but no one needed to leave that courtroom hurt, so at the end of the day we got the best outcome for everyone," Medley said.

