UAH submits proposal to lead satellite moon mission

The University of Alabama in Huntsville wants to lead a satellite mission to the moon.

The university's physics department submitted a $250 million proposal to NASA. It involves UAH and nine other universities.

The project includes sending a special telescope to obit the moon to provide in-depth analysis of supernovae or exploding stars.

Physics professor Richard S. Miller says UAH submitted the proposal back in December and NASA will take about six months to review more than a dozen scientific submissions.

"They're not all trying to do the same thing as us," said Miller. "They have other good ideas, and so, what you do with these proposals, is that you make the best possible case you can, try to show why it's compelling, why they should fund us."

Miller says NASA will select and fund three proposals for a 9-month detailed study.

One of the three finalists will receive more funding to continue their study.

Miller says if UAH's proposal is selected for funding, the project will garner a lot of attention around the U.S.

"The idea here at UAH, where we'll be leading the project, is that this really becomes a home for nuclear astrophysics around the world," said Miller. "If we get this project, which I'm pretty hopeful about, this will really be a focal point not just the region but the nation."

Miller says a decision on funding could come sometime in June.

