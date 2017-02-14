Decatur man killed in I-565 wreck

One person was killed in a wreck on Interstate 565 near Glenn Hearn Boulevard. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm a man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday near the Glenn Hearn exit for the Huntsville International Airport.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Hubbard of Decatur.

