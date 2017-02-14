Hearing date set for suspect in Madison Sonic murder

A Limestone County judge set a hearing date for one of two people charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Madison teenager.

Dacedric Ward, 22, and Trevor Cantrell, 19, are accused of killing Jason West, 18. The shooting happened at the Sonic on County Line Road in Madison on December 26.

Investigators say Ward and Cantrell lured West to the restaurant under the ruse of a drug deal. According to court documents Ward shot West "so everyone would know he was a gangster".

READ MORE: Sonic murder suspects indicted on capital murder charges

A Limestone County grand jury handed down capital murder indictments just weeks after the shootings.

An attorney for Cantrell has filed multiple motions with the court, including a motion to suppress statements made by Cantrell. The motion states in part:

Psychological ploys, promises and fatigue as well as the Defendant's mental and physical state combines with interrogation and questioning designed to overcome Defendant's will and thus render and admissions involuntary and coerced in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and the Constitution of Alabama.

A judge will consider the motions filed by Cantrell's attorneys during a hearing on March 27. No hearings have been scheduled for Ward. Cantrell and Ward are being held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond.

READ MORE: Family of murder victim issues statement

West graduated from James Clemens High School in December. He was planning to attend college at UW-Milwaukee. Click here to read his obituary.