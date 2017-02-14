South Huntsville apartment catches fire - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

South Huntsville apartment catches fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday.

The fire was on Hunter's Ridge Drive west of South Memorial Parkway.
 

One person had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

