South Huntsville apartment catches fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday.

The fire was on Hunter's Ridge Drive west of South Memorial Parkway.



ALERT: Fire inside an apartment at 4037 Hunters Ridge Dr. in Huntsville. @waff48 @StephenGallien pic.twitter.com/9tPW8iFuwD — Nick Lough (@NickLough) February 14, 2017

One person had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48