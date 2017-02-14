Dateline NBC host's voice now on WAZE

A 1-year-old boy drowned outside a home in Marshall County on Thursday morning.More >>
Years of cuts to mental health funding in this state have left those who treat and interact with patients with a whole new challenge.More >>
Several law enforcement agencies across the Tennessee Valley will honor fallen comrades on Thursday night.More >>
Here at WAFF 48 News, we receive daily phone calls about landlords allegedly refusing to keep up with tenants' maintenance requests.More >>
Dozens of dresses will be sent to needy girls in Haiti on Thursday morning.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
