Dateline NBC host's voice now on WAZE

Exciting news for Dateline NBC fans. Keith Morrison is now featured as a guest voice for the navigation app, WAZE.

NBC announced Tuesday that from now until April 2, WAZE users can have Morrison’s iconic voice guide them on their journey while using the traffic and navigation app.

Setting up the special edition voice is easy. Go to Settings, tap “Voice directions,” and then select “Keith Morrison – Dateline NBC.”

Don’t drive alone…

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48