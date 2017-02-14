New impeachment resolution considered against Governor Bentley

A new impeachment resolution is expected to be passed around the Alabama House of Representatives Tuesday.

This resolution accuses Governor Bentley of mismanaging campaign funds among other issues.

BREAKING: A new impeachment resolution will be passed around the house today. Accusing Bentley of mismanaging campaign funds and more. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) February 14, 2017

Representative Corey Harbison, of Cullman, confirms the new impeachment resolution will be passed around the House today. If the House can get the support the vote could bypass the judicial committee, sending the votes straight to the Senate.

According to rep. Corey Harbison, the resolution may not be brought to a vote today. It may depend on the amount of support. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) February 14, 2017

Lawmakers considered impeachment during the last legislative session. The investigation halted at the request of former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Governor Bentley recently appointed Strange to the U.S. Senate.

Attorney for the Office of the Governor of Alabama released a statement Tuesday afternoon. It reads:

"Alabama law requires that any impeachment proceedings follow a strict procedure and afford the Governor due process at every stage. Under the Alabama Constitution, impeachment would itself nullify an election, even before any trial in the Senate. There is perhaps no graver act in this State's constitutional democracy. There are no short cuts to impeachment."

Incoming Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall met with Representative Mike Jones. Jones is the chairman handling the impeachment. Representative Randall Shedd confirms he met with Governor Bentley Tuesday morning to tell him about the new articles of impeachment.

Read the full text of the impeachment articles below.

