Valentine's Day flowers by the numbers

Parker's Florist in Madison ordered 5,000 roses in preparation for today. They have 350 scheduled deliveries, another 100 pickups throughout the day, and the phone is still ringing off the hook.

Owners Fred and Theresa Bound say it's their busiest day in the shop's nearly 40 years of business. They took over Parker's in 1990 after the original owner, Era Mae Parker, retired.

They tell us an additional 11th van was required this year to help with deliveries. Each van will have 2 to 3 loads that will be distributed throughout Madison and Limestone counties.

Most of the drivers that make their deliveries have retired from other jobs. However, several off-duty firemen stepped in to help out on this special day. Parker's Florist will be open until five today for those last minute orders; pick-up only at this time.

Happy Valentine's Day!

