2 pedestrians killed, 1 injured in Morgan County wreck

A wreck in Morgan County left two pedestrians dead and another injured early Tuesday.

Alabama State Troopers say a 2005 Ford F-150 hit three people on Danville Road about two miles south of Decatur at about 5:40 a.m.

Brenda Casteel Berryman, 59, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edgar Ray Berryman, 64, and Bryan Anthony Johnson, 31, of Danville were transported to Huntsville Hospital. Johnson died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation indicates that vehicles driven by the Berrymans and Johnson were involved in a crash moments before the deadly incident.

Troopers are still investigating.

