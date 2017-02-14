Morning Headlines: 3 men escape from Decatur Work Release Center

3 men escape from Decatur Work Release Center

Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center Monday evening. The escapees are Jonathan Keith Kennedy, James Brent Brown and Michael Ray Morrison.

Trump national security adviser Flynn resigns

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the president's national security adviser, has resigned. Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has been named acting national security adviser. Kellogg is a decorated veteran of the Army, including two tours in Vietnam.

Rain moves in this evening

A cold, but otherwise quiet start to your Tuesday morning. Despite increasing cloud cover today, temperatures will warm to around 60° this afternoon. Rain is set to arrive a little earlier than we anticipated yesterday, so a few light showers are possible as early as 8 p.m. this evening.

