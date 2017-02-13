Huntsville councilman talks potential new entertainment district

The Huntsville City Council is preparing for next week's vote on potentially making Campus 805 an official entertainment district.

WAFF 48 sat down with Councilman Bill Kling, who represents District 4, about what exactly that would entail. He said if approved, the area will allow customers to drink alcohol in plastic cups while walking between bars and breweries in the district during designated hours.

Kling said he believes the designation of an entertainment district alone will bring people out to see what that west Huntsville area is all about.

He said they have carefully considered how the city will ensure folks don't leave the entertainment district with their drinks.

“We’ve had other entertainment districts set up in the downtown area, and that's one of the things that's been watched very carefully,” Kling said. “The police department has reported there's not been any major problems, and certainly there will be signage up that says stay within the entertainment district or else.”

City leaders say this would provide an economic boost to the city, and hopefully create a destination for tourists and even for those who already live in Huntsville.

