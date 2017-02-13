2 of 3 Decatur Work Release Center escapees recaptured

UPDATE: Alabama Department of Corrections confirms Jonathan Keith Kennedy and Michael Ray Morrison, 45, were taken into custody at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday near Hospitality Park. They were taken into custody without incident.

Authorities are still searching for James Brent Brown. He is serving a life sentence for 1997 manslaughter conviction in Morgan County. He would have been eligible for parole in December 2018.

Brown is 49 years old, 6 feet tall, 206 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, with a swastika tattoo.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the three men escaped from the center at 7:30 p.m. Monday. They were last seen wearing a white prison uniform.

The ADOC says they are investigating the escape with help from local and state law enforcement.

Kennedy, 38, is serving a 20-year sentence for a forgery conviction in Madison County. Brown is serving a life sentence for manslaughter in Morgan County. Morrison, 45, is serving a 20-year sentence for third-degree robbery in Madison County.

If you know of their whereabouts call your local authorities #BREAKING now on @waff48 pic.twitter.com/fzsl5xRsKp — Jonathan Radford (@RadfordReports) February 14, 2017

Early Tuesday morning, we searched for court records for all three men and found they each have lengthy criminal histories.

James Brent Brown was originally charged with murder in January of 1997. In April of 1998, a Morgan County jury convicted him on manslaughter charges and sentenced him to 99 years in prison. Since then, he's filed numerous unsuccessful appeals.

According to court documents, Brown shot and killed his father in law, John Rex Woodall, at his home in Laceys Spring in January of 1997. Witnesses say they saw Brown threaten to kill his wife and mother in law during the incident as well. Documents also show Brown confessed to the shooting to his wife after he left the scene.

Michael Ray Morrison has charges including burglary and receiving stolen property dating back to 1992 on his record. At the time of his escape, he was serving 15 years on a 2010 burglary conviction.

Jonathan Kennedy's record is the most extensive of the three, dating back to 1999. He has several arrests on his rap sheet, including burglary, robbery and drug possession in 1999, forgery in 2002, burglary in 2008 and theft in 2013.

If you see any of these men, call local law enforcement immediately. You can also contact the ADOC at (800) 831-8825 with information that can lead to the inmates recapture.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48