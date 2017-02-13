Pedestrian struck by vehicle on U.S. 72 in Madison

A pedestrian was struck on U.S. 72 in front of Outback Steakhouse in Madison. (Source: WAFF)

HEMSI confirms a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Madison on Monday evening.

HEMSI confirm the man was struck while crossing U.S. 72 in front of Outback Steakhouse. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating.

