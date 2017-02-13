Murder trial begins in Jackson County love triangle case

Trial is underway for a Jackson County man.

David Hutchins is charged with murdering a man for dating his wife.

Opening statements began late Monday afternoon after jury selection was complete.

A Jackson County judge denied Hutchins' request last fall to have the charges dismissed after a Stand Your Ground hearing.

READ MORE: Jackson Co. man seeks to have murder charge dismissed

Hutchins is charged with the Thanksgiving Day 2014 murder of his friend, Christopher Timberlake. Investigators say Timberlake was shot multiple times with a shotgun on Hutchins' porch in Stevenson.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Love triangle turns fatal on Thanksgiving Day

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48