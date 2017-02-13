Fort Payne police investigate pharmacy burglary

Thieves hauled away a large amount of drugs from a Fort Payne pharmacy. It happened at C & H Drugs.

Police say it was a big theft and the vandals did a lot of damage and they're hoping you can help.

Fort Payne police say owners of C & H Drugs reported a burglary to the North Gault Avenue location on Sunday.

Police say entry was gained into the building and a large amount of drugs were taken.

Police say the burglary resulted in heavy damage to not only the building but equipment inside the pharmacy. Money was also a target in the burglary, but police say that amount right now is undetermined.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Fort Payne Police Department.

