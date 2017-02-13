Gov. Bentley declines comment on U.S. Senate selection

Gov. Robert Bentley declined to answer questions about his U.S. Senate selection during a visit to Marshall County. (Source: WAFF)

Gov. Robert Bentley did not attend the Marshall County DA's swearing in as attorney general. That's because it took place in Montgomery and Bentley was actually in Marshall County.

The governor was not at the swearing in of the state's new attorney general that he appointed. However, he took the time to come to his home county but declined to answer any questions.

Bentley made his first stop in Marshall County on Monday morning.to speak to educators and community leaders before taking a tour. He was able to see Marshall Tech's different programs, such as welding, cosmetology, robotics and auto and collision repair.

The students of the first responder training also got some firsthand training in security detail with the governor's visit.

Bentley posed for pictures but did not take time out to elaborate on his chddoice of Luther Strange for U.S. Senator.

Bentley was asked, “Governor, was the appointment of Luther Strange an exchange for him backing off any investigation he may have?” But he gave no response.

The governor posed for pictures with school officials before declining questions and heading to Etowah County.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48