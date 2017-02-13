Man convicted of assault in Athens motorcyclist shooting

A Limestone County jury has convicted Noah McGlawn of first-degree assault in the shooting of a motorcyclist in Sept. 2012.

McGlawn was originally charged with attempted murder. The jury returned a conviction on the lesser charge Monday,

Sentencing is set for April 17.

Investigators say McGlawn, of Whiteville, Tennessee randomly shot a man who was riding his motorcycle on U.S. 72 in Athens.

