Teen mom seeks juvenile offender status in newborn’s murder case

A Madison County teenager charged in her 19-day-old baby's murder wants to face charges as a juvenile.

Madison Lynn Eagan, 19, is charged with capital murder in the death of Rachel Harbin. She and the baby’s father, Zackary Harbin, have been indicted.

Court documents show Eagan is seeking juvenile offender status. She is scheduled for a status conference before a judge next month.

Eagan and Harbin were charged with capital murder last July following their baby’s death at a Birmingham hospital. Investigators determined she suffered a skull fracture.

