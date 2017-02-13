Valentine's Day shopping on a budget

The Alabama Retail Association says we're spending a "record low" on Valentine's Day merchandise this year.

If fact, the number of people who said they plan to celebrate the day has dropped almost 10 percent in the last 10 years.

National surveys show most people will spend an average of $136 on gifts. But, our "Junkin' with Georgi Bragg" says you don't have to go broke to make her and him smile.

"If you order flowers from a florist right now, it's their busiest day of the year, you're going to spend a hundred dollars for a dozen roses, no doubt," said Bragg.

"You can go to Costco and get a dozen roses for $15.99. Now, you go to the Dollar Tree, get a vase for $1, with tax and all just twenty bucks."

So, what about the chocolate and champagne?

Georgi says Dollar Tree sells a variety of chocolate for a dollar and Aldi, a grocery store, has both great imported chocolate candy and sparkling wine for a bargain.

