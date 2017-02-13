Valentine's Day gives spying business a boost in sales

Valentine's Day is a busy day for couples and it's a busy day for cheaters too.

"We've been really busy," said Melanie Carr, Manager of Metro Spy Supply.

Huntsville's Metro Spy Supply isn't a place to find flowers, candy or champagne. But, you can find out if you're lover is cheating.

"Leading up to Valentine's people are going to see their others, their sweeties, if you will," said Carr. "If they're cheating or they're seeing someone else."

She says trackers are the most popular item.

"You can see exact location, tell where they're going," said Carr. "It's the first line of defense, basically, to find out if someone is cheating."

Surprisingly, hidden cameras aren't the top sellers.

Voice recorders as small as a thumb drive are going fast.

"Place it somewhere, strategically, you can hear what's going on," said Carr. "You find out where they're going to go have dinner or where their romantic encounter is going to be?"

Spying can have it's downfalls. For instance, you're spouse isn't cheating but actually planning you a Valentine's Day surprise.

"We've had clients who've done that," said Carr. "They've spoiled surprises like a surprise birthday party, surprise anniversary party, so you have to be careful."

If spying on your significant other seems a bit extreme, you can always just go the easy route and talk to them about the issues in your relationship.

