Virtual reality exercise program at Redstone

There's a new interactive exercise program you could use at Redstone Arsenal. These classes don't even need an instructor.

They can be found in the newly installed WellBeats program – a virtual reality exercise system. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Pagano gym and Sparkman Fitness Center are the locations you can find the system.

Sherry Nace has been a member of the MWR gym since 2010, but she’s brand new to the program.

“First time I used it. It was good,” said Nace.

Nace is working to get active after just quitting smoking. She’s looking into what works best for her. Nace is used to group classes, but that doesn’t always fit her needs.

“I’m normally doing stuff to help my back,” explained Nace, “I come in at 8:30 with the rest of the ladies and I do the aerobics. But then this morning after she showed me this program, I said ‘Hey, this is awesome! I don’t have to come in at 8:30.’”

Nace was introduced to WellBeats and, she said, she loved it. It comes with any and every type of class – without the need for an instructor or a specific time slot.

“You don’t have to wait on no one for this type of program,” said Nace.

John Hamilton is the sports fitness and aquatics director at Redstone Arsenal. He explained why MWR decided to bring in these systems.

“Some people might be nervous to get into the crowd. This was an opportunity the army gave us to provide something unique. AND - I don’t have instructors to fill up my day. I got people coming to me at 7 at night wanting to work-out and the weekend wanting to work out. I can now give them an option,” said Hamilton.

You can find anything from yoga, step classes, weights. The gym can even bring in stationary bikes for WellBeats classes. After Nace finished the weights program, she explained this type of program is one she’d use again.

“How do you feel?” asked WAFF.

“Whew! Tired, sweaty, but I enjoyed it. I enjoy every bit of it. I really enjoy this program; they did a good job with it,” said Nace.

If you are a member of MWR you can come and use the program during business hours. You can find that information under “Pagano Gym” in the Redstone Explorer App.

