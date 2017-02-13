Albertville man arrested for criminal mischief and theft

An Albertville man is behind bars after the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested him while pursuing leads about church thefts in the area.

On Thursday, February 9, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Markus Tibbett of Albertville and charged him with theft of property and criminal mischief. Tibbett has also been charged with theft of property in relation to another case.

Deputies tell us the arrest comes after the January 3 arrests of Anthony Collins and James Edward Barron, who were charged with committing thefts against local churches in January.

This investigation continues and more charges are possible.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48