1 sent to Huntsville Hospital after shooting in Colbert County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 sent to Huntsville Hospital after shooting in Colbert County

(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A shooting that sent one man to Huntsville Hospital is under investigation in Colbert County.

Colbert County's sheriff tells us the shooting happened about 1 o'clock Monday morning at a home on Loop Road in the New Bethel Community.

So far no word on a suspect.

WAFF 48's Lauren Scharf will be talking to the sheriff to get more information. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly