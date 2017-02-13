1 sent to Huntsville Hospital after shooting in Colbert County

A shooting that sent one man to Huntsville Hospital is under investigation in Colbert County.

Colbert County's sheriff tells us the shooting happened about 1 o'clock Monday morning at a home on Loop Road in the New Bethel Community.

So far no word on a suspect.

WAFF 48's Lauren Scharf will be talking to the sheriff to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48